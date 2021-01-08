Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, 26/11 mastermind, sentenced to 15-year imprisonment in Pakistan

Key conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, on Friday (January 8) sentenced to 15 years by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan, according to media reports.

A PTI report quoted court official as saying, “The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore convicted Lakhvi for commission of offences of terrorism financing in a case registered by the CTD for 15 years under a different section of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.”

Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar sentenced Lakhvi to five years of rigorous imprisonment each on three counts with a fine of PKR 100,000 each on three counts. “In default of payment of fine, he will have to undergo an imprisonment of six months each on three counts. He has been sent to prison to serve the sentences,” the official to PTI.

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi was arrested over terror financing charges six days ago. Lakhvi was arrested by Punjab province’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a case was registered in a Lahore police station.

The LeT commander was out on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case. UN proscribed terrorist Lakhvi, 61, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province on Saturday.

In December 2008, the UN had designated Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi as a global terrorist for being associated with LeT and al-Qaeda and for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of” both the entities.