Your presence on UNHRC is intolerable: UN Watch slams Pak’s Imran Khan for his ‘blasphemy’ statement

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

UN Watch, a Geneva-based NGO that monitors the performance of the United Nations, slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his “blasphemy in the garb of freedom of expression is intolerable” statement saying “your presence on the U.N. Human Rights Council is intolerable”.

Imran Khan’s statement was an indirect attack on French President Emmanuel Macron who while defending the republication of Prophet Muhammad cartoons had said France has “freedom to speak, to write, to think, to draw.”

“It’s never the place of a president of the Republic to pass judgment on the editorial choice of a journalist or newsroom, never. Because we have freedom of the press,” Macron had said.

Pakistan secured the highest number of votes from the Asia-Pacific region.

‘Pak’s re-election to UNHRC black day for human rights’

Speaking on the re-election Hillel Neuer, an international human rights lawyer and executive director of Geneva-based UN Watch called it a black day for human rights saying, “Today is a black day for human rights–UN`s newest world judges on human rights include: Pakistan–persecutes Christians, Hindus, Ahmadis. China – herded one million Uyghurs into camps. Russia – poisons dissidents. Cuba – a police state. The inmates are running the asylum.”

India’s leading geostrategic expert Brahma Chellany tweeted, “China, despite incarcerating more than a million Muslims, unleashing harsh repression in Tibet and killing detainees to harvest their organs for transplant, wins a UN Human Rights Council seat. It secures 30 votes less than its proxy, Pakistan. The Council is becoming irrelevant.”