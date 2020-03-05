Young Kashmiris think India and Pakistan can resolve their differences over Kashmir : US Media

SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST

President Trump visited India last week — and it was a trip marked by both spectacle and violence. More than 100,000 people wearing “Namaste, Trump” caps greeted the U.S. president at the world’s largest cricket stadium. But violence erupted in New Delhi over a restrictive new citizenship law, and anti-Trump demonstrations took place in several cities.

So what did Trump say about the situation in Kashmir, which remains largely under lockdown after the Indian government rescinded Kashmir’s autonomous status last August? Trump again offered to help mediate — but described Kashmir as a “thorn in lot of people’s sides” and “a big problem between India and Pakistan.”

India insists that the Kashmir conflict is a bilateral dispute, rejecting third-party intervention. Pakistan’s foreign office spokeswoman, on the other hand, expressed hope that Trump’s recent trip to India would yield “some concrete practical steps” toward U.S. mediation of the conflict.

If President Trump had met with young Kashmiris during his visit, what might he have learned about what they want? Our research suggests that people in Kashmir would have welcomed his efforts to mediate the Kashmir crisis, but also would have pushed to include the Kashmiri people in the process.

How we conducted our research

Between October and December 2019, while Kashmir was in lockdown mode, we surveyed 593 college and university students to study the effects of militarization on political attitudes. We conducted our surveys in Srinagar, Kashmir’s summer capital and most populous city, and surveyed students using the time-space sampling technique at randomly selected locations on university and college campuses and surrounding areas.

Why study the opinions of university students? We wanted to focus on the “generation of rage” and the new activism that played a leading role in the 2016-2017 uprisings. At the time, widespread student protests in the Kashmir Valley left hundreds of students injured in clashes with India’s armed forces, and there were many student arrests.