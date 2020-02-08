World’s ‘cheapest gunshot locator’ developed by Indian Army’s CME could prove deadly for terrorists

SOURCE: Times Now Digital

In what could spell death for terrorists carrying out hidden attacks against the Indian security forces, the College of Military Engineering (CME), along with a private firm, has developed the world’s ‘cheapest gunshot locator’. The device, the developers claim, can identify the location of a bullet from a distance of 400 metres. The technology could help neutralise terrorists faster, especially in areas such as Jammu and Kashmir, where the security forces have been fighting a proxy war.

In yet another significant development, an Army Major has also developed a helmet which can stop an AK-47 bullet round from a distance of 10 meters. “It weighs only 1.4 kgs,” the firm involved in its development claimed.

The products are on display at the ongoing annual event DefExpo in Lucknow. “The ballistic helmet has been developed under project Abhedya by Major Anoop Mishra who has also developed a full-body protection bulletproof jacket which can withstand even sniper rifles,” Army officials said during the annual event in Lucknow.

The development of both the products is crucial for the Army, especially for use during the counter-insurgency (CI), counter-terrorism (CT) operations in the Kashmir Valley. It may be noted that the importance of bullet-proof jackets (BPJs) and ballistic helmets were highlighted by the Ministry of Defence in 2018.

“During 2016-17, 50,000 bulletproof jackets had been procured for Indian Army through Revenue route. The Contract for procurement of 1,86,138 BPJs through Capital route, under Buy (Indian) category, has been concluded in April 2018. Further, a contract for procurement of 1,58,279 Ballistic Helmet through Capital route had been concluded in December 2016,” the then minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre had said in Lok Sabha.

Why the development of these equipment matters

CME, which trains sappers, meaning engineers for the Indian Army, is a premier technical training institute based out of Pune. It trains personnel of Corps of Engineers on combat engineering, works services besides others. The development of the helmet and the gunshot locator comes at a time when the centre has claimed that abrogation of Article 370 will end terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Days after revoking Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that ‘removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution will end terrorism and lead to progress of the region’. The development and production of the equipment could help the Army combat the dreaded terror elements in the Valley while reducing the casualties of the forces.