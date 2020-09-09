World War 2 era bomb explodes in Nagaland, 1 dead, 4 injured

SOURCE: India TV News Desk

A suspected World War II-era bomb exploded in Nagaland’s Dimapur district on Tuesday killing a metal scrap collector, while four others were injured, police said. The blast occurred in the Burma Camp area when the scrap collector was pounding the bomb with a hammer to dismantle it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Dr Naieem Mustafa said.

The bomb is suspected to be of World War II-era, he said.

His house was partially damaged due to the blast. All the four injured persons, including a woman, were taken to a hospital, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.