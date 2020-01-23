‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan

SOURCE: HT

India on Thursday again targeted Pakistan for trying to create alarmist situation in Pakistan, and said that the world understands its double standards.“Pakistan’s attempt to create alarmist situation in Kashmir failed. The global community understands its double standards,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Speaking about US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue, Kumar said, “Our position on the Kashmir issue and third party mediation has been very clear and consistent. Let me reiterate that there is no role for any third party in this matter.” But the MEA spokesperson put the onus on Pakistan to create a conducive environment to hold talks on bilateral issues between the two countries.

“If there are any bilateral issues between India and Pakistan, that needs to be discussed. It should be done between the two countries under provisions of Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. But onus is on Pakistan to create such conducive conditions – free from terror, hostility and violence,” he said.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Nagaraj Naidu had earlier attacked Pakistan at the United Nations for raking up the Kashmir issue at the international forum.

“Just like a fish takes to water, one delegation has again taken to hate speech. Every time this delegation speaks, it spews venom and false narratives of monumental proportions,” Naidu said at a session of the UN General Assembly on ‘Report of the Secretary-General on the Work of the Organization’.

Naidu further added that instead of putting an end to the vitriolic diatribe, the delegation “indulges in confabulations and obfuscates the international community from the truth”.

The Indian diplomat’s strong response came after Saad Ahmed Warraich, Counsellor at Pakistan mission to the UN, raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks during the session, saying no other situation reflects the “abdication” of the UN’s responsibility to discharge its responsibilities more than the decades-old Jammu and Kashmir issue.