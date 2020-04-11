World lacks readiness to deal with bio-terror attack, says UN

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire among warring parties in different parts of the world and cautioned of the threat of terrorist groups exploiting the diversion of attention of most governments to battling the Covid epidemic.

The weakness of the global community in handling the epidemic reflects the world’s lack of preparedness in case of a bio-terrorist attack, he pointed out in an address to the first meeting of the UN Security Council on the epidemic. In a broadside at China which resisted the convening of the UNSC on grounds that the Covid epidemic was a purely a health issue, Guterres said the engagement by the world’s premier body would be “critical” to mitigate the peace and security implications of Covid.

“Indeed, a signal of unity and resolve will count for a lot at this anxious time,” observed the UN Secretary General, against the backdrop of a tussle between China and the US.

China says the epidemic is a global challenge and appreciates the role of the WHO and the UN in this regard. In an effort to stave off criticism about holding back information about the spread of the virus in Heibei province, China points out that it is currently helping 100 countries combat the virus.

The US has attacked the WHO for helping China suppress information early on in the spread of the virus, a mistake for which the world is paying a heavy price.

“To prevail against the pandemic today, we will need to work together. That means heightened solidarity,” reiterated Guterres at the closed-door meeting with UNSC members.

Efforts to discuss the coronavirus situation in the Council were stalled till now mainly due to the stalemate between Washington and Beijing.

The Council’s two veto-wielding permanent members have been arguing over the origins of the virus and how any possible Council statement or resolution should reflect that.

Sources said there was no discussion during the meeting on a resolution on the COVID-19 situation.

US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, in a veiled reference to China, said, “The most effective way to contain this pandemic is through accurate, science-based data collection and analysis of the origins, characteristics, and spread of the virus. We cannot stress enough how important these methods are.”

China’s Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said to overcome this global challenge, “solidarity, cooperation, mutual support and assistance is what we need. Any acts of stigmatisation and politicization must be rejected.”