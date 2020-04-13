World Believes COVID-19 Originated In China: BJP MLA To Chinese Embassy Official

| By

SOURCE: ANI

BJP lawmaker T Raja Singh, who recently sparked controversy by raising anti-China slogans, doubled down on his criticism saying that the entire world believes that coronavirus has originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Expressing unhappiness over his remarks, Chinese counselor Liu Bing wrote a letter to Mr Singh saying that calling Coronavirus a Chinese virus is “an act of stigma”.

However, Mr Singh wrote back, saying that the whole world believes the same. “I have received your message today and I would like to explain to you that not only me but the whole world says that coronavirus has originated from Wuhan and American President Donald Trump has stated that it’s not a coronavirus but it’s a Chinese virus,” Mr Singh said in his letter.

He further urged the Chinese government to support the World Health Organisation (WHO) in developing a vaccine for novel coronavirus as soon as possible to save the world from this deadly virus.

Coronavirus has so far killed over 1 lakh people and has infected more than 1.6 million around the world.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,529 including 6,634 active cases.