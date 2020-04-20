Working on certain leads to track militants involved in Sopore attack: CRPF

| By

SOURCE : GREAT KASHMIR

Central Reserve Police Force on Sunday said that they were working with Jammu and Kashmir Police on certain leads to track the militants involved in Saturday’s attack in Sopore.

“We are alert and ready to deal with any emerging situation,” CRPF Additional Director General Zulfikar Hassan told Greater Kashmir. “We are tracking the involved.” The senior paramilitary officer said that the personnel were performing duty on Naka at Sopore Bypass when the incident took place. “They exercised maximum restraint as some civilians were around the incident site,” he said. “We are following standard operating procedures in letter and spirit to ensure that civilians do not face problems.”

Three CRPF personnel were killed and two injured when, police said, a militant came near their Bullet Proof Bunker vehicle carrying an AK rifle inside his pheran and fired inside the bunker.

On Sunday morning, wreath laying ceremony was held at Humhama CRPF headquarters in Srinagar that was attended by IG operations CRPF, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, IG Srinagar CRPF, P K Panday and IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar besides other officers from paramilitary forces and JK Police.

“We are working on some leads with J&K Police and are hopeful that we will track the militants soon involved in killings of our personnel in Sopore yesterday,” IG operations CRPF, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, told reporters. “Previously those who have attacked security forces have been taken to task and soon they too will face same fate.”

He said that paramilitary forces are shoulder to shoulder with other security forces including J&K Police in chasing targets. “Despite the fact that we are fully involved in imposing lockdown, we carried out successful anti-militancy operations with other security forces in two southern Kashmir districts,” he said adding that there won’t be any let-up in anti-militancy operations.

CRPF officials said that soon after the wreath-laying ceremony was over, the bodies of deceased personnel were sent to their families in Indian Airforce Plane. “By evening, the families will get the bodies,” CRPF officials said.