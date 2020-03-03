Women in Navy calls for gender equality

| By

SOURCE: THE ASIAN AGE

Women officers seeking permanent commission (PC) in the Indian Navy have submitted before Supreme Court that their plea for PC is not to seek a welfare measure but equal opportunity in nation-building roles. Supreme Court is now in the final stage of delivering judgment on the petition of women officers seeking the permanent commission in the Indian Navy retrospectively.

In a written submission in Supreme Court, Commander Seema Chaudhary said that women officers should be allowed a fair chance to serve as proud officers, in service to the nation.

“It is submitted that the plea of Women Officers of the Indian Navy to serve as Permanent Commission Officers of the Indian Navy, with fairness, and in a just and reasonable manner, is not a welfare measure being sought by the women officers,” she said. She said that the issue is about allowing women, who are competent and capable, equal opportunity in nation-building roles.

“It is about being fair, just and reasonable and allowing gender equality in the spirit and purport,” she said.

In 2008, the Indian Navy had allowed PC to women officers from the Short Service Commission. However, it was not given to officers who were already serving in the Indian Navy before the provision of PC for SSC. Women Officers were inducted for the first time in the Indian Navy in 1991.

Cdr Seema Chaudhary was commissioned in the Indian Navy in August 2007 in JAG Branch.

Last month Supreme Court had said that women officers in the Indian army from the Short Service Commission (SSC) will be eligible for PC and holding of command in non-combat. The SC order had said the provision of PC will be applied retrospectively and for all women officers in 10 branches where Army had allowed PC in 2019 will be eligible for it.

The Supreme Court order had also said that some 255 women officers in Indian army who are in service for 14-20 years and some 77 women officers who have above 20 years service would be given an option of PC within three months.