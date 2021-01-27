Woman Fulfills Martyr Husband’s Dying Wish, All Set to Join Indian Army As An Officer

SOURCE: MSN

32-year-old Jyoti Nainwal, wife of Kulgam martyr Naik Deepak Nainwal, is all set to join as an officer in the Indian Army, thus fulfilling the dying wish of her husband. Notably, in April 2018, Indian Army jawan named Nayak Deepak Nainwal was injured fighting off terrorists in Kulgam, Kashmir, and was admitted to the hospital. After 40 days of fighting for his life, he succcumbed to his injuries in May 2018.

However, it was his last wish that his wife serves the country after he is no longer able to. Now, almost 3 years later, Jyoti, mother of two kids, is set to join the Indian Army as an Officer and her year-long training is to start soon at the Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai, Times of India reported.

“Having been grievously shot in the spine and chest, he had lost all sensation in his lower body. During the last 40 days of his life at the hospital in Delhi, he once asked me to join the Army when he is no more. I am thankful to the Indian Army for giving me the opportunity of honouring his last wish,” Jyoti told TOI.

However, the journey wasn’t easy. She cracked the SSC exam, one of the toughest physical and psychological exams, in her fourth attempt, in addition to fulfilling her motherly duties. Further, her father-in-law revealed that Jyoti used to wake up at 3:30 AM to go out for jogging as she didn’t want her conservative neighbours to see her in athletic wear. More so, she worked very hard on her spoken English skills.

After her selection, Jyoti thanked the Indian Army and her in-laws for supporting her throughout.

“Indian Army supported me through and through. I was allowed to stay and take care of my husband for 40-days during his hospitalization. I learnt during this period that the Indian Army not only takes care of the brave hearts but their families too. Deepak told me that I have got the potential to be in the Army. My mentors, in-laws and brothers worked with me at every step to get me through,” Nainwal told The New Indian Express.

Jyoti will be joining the academy on January 29, 2021. We wish her all the best!