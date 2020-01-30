Wing Commander Abhinandan Vir Chakra Citation exposes PAF’s notorious plans to hit Army Base

Vir Chakra Citation of the Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman brings out more details on how PAF’ offensive formation of JF-17s and Mirage-III aircraft Strike package were forced to miss their Targets when they dropped their payload in hurry after going to into tactical chaos after seeing a pair of Mig-21Bis Interceptors rushing towards them.

Vir Chakra Citation confirms what has been said by Indian OSNIT Community that one of the high flying formations of Three F-16s fired an AMRAAM BVR-Air to Air missile at the wing-man of the Varthaman which forced him to take aggressive maneuver against attacking F-16s. The first missile missed its target which allowed Varthaman to get missile lock on its R-73 WVR-CCM which ultimately took down PAFs F-16B over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) before he too was hit by another AMRAAM fired by another F-16.

PAF’s claim that only Two AMRAAMS were fired has been debunked by India’s OSNIT Community and it is reported that at least 4-5 AMRAAMs were fired both at pair of Mig-21 and Su-30MKI with callsign ” Avenger-1″ which PAF claimed to have shot down but was displayed intact by IAF at Air force day flying formation.

