Will not tolerate any attempt to change status quo at LAC, India tells China

SOURCE: THE HINDU

Both sides reach five-point agreement to address conflict, but continue to trade charges India has expressed its “strong concern’’ at the massing of Chinese troops with equipment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and said it would not tolerate any attempt to change the status quo unilaterally as the two sides reached a five-point agreement on addressing the current situation at the crucial meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on Thursday, sources said.