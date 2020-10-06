‘Will convert Mandir into Kaaba’: PFI incites Muslims to reclaim Babri, threatens to destroy Ram Temple idols

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

In a bid to incite communal violence in the country, the Popular Front of India (PFI) has called upon Muslims to reclaim the Babri Masjid. They have also threatened to deracinate idols of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is under construction as per the Supreme Court verdict.

While addressing PFI supporters, its Imam Council’s state vice-president Fatehuddin Rashadi said you make temple but we just have to do one thing that is place the Mimber where Babri Masjid was built and we have already placed it in our minds.

The hate speech, intended to incite communal violence, was made during a march to the Office of the Accountant General in Thiruvananthapuram on October. A video of Rashadi’s speech has gone viral on social media.

“Kaaba is evidence for this. If it happened in Kaaba where over 3000 idols were deracinated, the same can happen in Ayodhya also. All those idols were thrown away and Kaaba became the home of Allah overnight,” Rashadi can be heard saying in the video, adding that the same would happen in Ayodhya also.

Meanwhile, RV Babu, Hindu Aikya Vedi State President has condemned PFI leader’s remarks and called it a case of blasphemy and that such communal remarks are being neglected by the authorities.

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute

The almost 70-year long dispute came to an end in November last after a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court ordered setting up of a trust that will eventually pave the way for construction of a temple at Ayodhya. It had also ordered allotting 5 acres to Muslims in Ayodhya for building a mosque.

In August, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra which has been tasked to overlook the construction of the temple in Ayodhya had said that the work has begun” and the engineers were testing the soil at the site.