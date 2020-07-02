‘Will boost India’s sovereignty, national security’: US welcomes Modi govt’s ban on 59 Chinese apps

SOURCE: DNA INDIA

The United States on Wednesday welcomed the Indian government’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and WeChat, saying that the move will boost the country’s sovereignty and national security. Addressing the State Department press conference, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps. India’s clean app approach will boost India’s sovereignty and boost integrity and national security.”

India on Monday banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including popular short video making platform TikTok. The ban came two weeks after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

These apps are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” the government said in an order issued on Monday.

The ban was issued under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 by the Ministry of Information Technology.

The ministry said it had decided to block 59 apps in view of the emergent nature of threats. In view of the information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order, the order said.

Besides TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, WeChat, Weibo and Cam Scanner also appear in the list of banned apps. On Tuesday, TikTok India said that the company with all data privacy and security requirements under the Indian law and has not shared any information of its users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government.

Almost all apps banned by the Indian government have some preferential Chinese interest and the majority have parent Chinese companies. Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has banned apps for safety, security, defence, sovereignty, and integrity of India.