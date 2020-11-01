‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath Singh attacks Congress on China issue

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attacked the Congress for ‘questioning’ the bravery of Indian jawans. Addressing an election rally in Patna, the senior BJP leader said that the Congress was spreading misinformation about India-China issue. Lobbing a challenge to the Opposition, Rajnath said once he makes a disclosure, those who are questioning the Army today will not be able to show their face.

“Some political parties.. Congress… are questing the bravery of our jawans. They are saying China has captured 1200 square kilometre of land. If I make a disclosure, it will be difficult for them to save face. And you all are educated people. You have been following the state of affairs since 1962 to 2013. As the defence minister, I take immense pride in saying that our jawans had made India proud.

The issue of the ongoing India-China standoff has surfaced several times in Bihar election campaign. In their first election rallies in Bihar before the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi evoked Bihar’s pride of sending jawans to protect the country. The Prime Minister had said that the Opposition should be ashamed of seeking votes in Bihar when they want Article 370 of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir back. Rahul Gandhi also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied transgression by Chinese Army.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi shared a report which quoted Ladakh’s former BJP MP Thupstan Chhewang saying that the Chinese troops have further transgressed into Indian territory and occupied positions in Finger 2 and 3 of north bank of Pangong lake. The Centre has denied this claim and said it was fake news.