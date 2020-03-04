Wife of Major killed in J&K, set to join technical wing of Indian Army yr after husband’s death

Nitika Kaul, widow of late Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal, who was killed in a military operation after the Pulwama attack, is all set to join the technical wing of Indian Army. Kaul, presently working with a software company in Noida, has cleared Indian Army’s entrance exam (Services Selection Board) and also received a call letter from the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, her family members told TOI on Tuesday. Being a war widow, she was given relaxation in age limit in order to appear in the Army recruitment test.

Nitika Kaul’s video of bidding a tearful adieu to her husband was widely circulated on social media last year in which she was seen giving a message to her husband before he was laid to rest — “You said you loved me, but the fact is you loved the nation more… I’ll love you till my last breath. I owe my life to you.” And almost a year after the Major was killed in action, Kaul, 26, is set to follow in his footsteps and join the Army.

Saroj Dhoundiyal, Kaul’s mother-in-law, told TOI that she is “very happy for my daughter-in-law. “She is a brave girl and takes care of us like a daughter. We are glad to have her in our lives,” she said, adding that she was the first to get the news of Kaul getting the offer letter. “It feels great that she put me above her own parents and called me first,” she added.

Talking to TOI on the first death anniversary of her husband on February 18, Kaul had said, “I couldn’t resist myself to love what my husband loved the most. I hope even I will get an opportunity to serve the country the way he did.”

Nitika and Vibhuti had met while in college and had got married in April 2018. A few months before their first wedding anniversary, Major

Dhoundiyal was killed while taking part in an operation in J&K to flush out militants after the Pulwama attack.Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit who moved to Delhi in the 1990s, said that her mother-in-law motivated her to join the Army. “Every time I see her, I see a hero. Her grief is no less, still she supported me throughout,” said Kaul, who has a MBA in marketing operations.