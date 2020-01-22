Why Indian Army is closely watching Black Hawk Replacement program

| By

SOURCE: IDRW NEWS NETWORK

U.S. Army’s Future Vertical Lift–Medium program designed to ultimately replace the UH-60M Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache helicopters in U.S. Army service has a keen observer and future potential partner in the program who has been watching innovative new design that could replace the military’s Black Hawk and Apache helicopters. The top brass of the Indian Army has been watching Potential Black Hawk Replacement candidates very closely and studying how they can fit it in Army Aviation soon.

India might have been among few close allies that had been offered by the United States Government to be part of the Future Vertical Lift–Medium program and Indian Army is certainly impressed by the leap of technology which has been planned for the to deliver troops and equipment more quickly on the battlefield.

Senior Ranked Officer speaking to idrw.org said that ” Conventional helicopters won’t be able to survive next-generation warfare and unique rotor layout and substantial differences over conventional helicopters is what has kept Army interested in the program”. ” Like Airforce needs Next Generation fighter jets to dominate, Army to requires Next Generation Helicopters with a combination of speed and stealth to fight in the next battle”.

US Army is still evaluating some of the pre-production candidates like Sikorsky–Boeing SB-1 Defiant and Bell V-280 Valor which have emerged as the top candidates in the Future Vertical Lift–Medium program. The winner of the program could go on to replace not only the U.S. Army helicopters but also helicopters in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Coast Guard.

HAL’s Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) aims to replace the Mi 17 class of helicopters that are in wide use in India and Indian Army is also keen to procure them when it is ready but the winner of Future Vertical Lift–Medium program is still been watched closely due to next-generation rotor capabilities which will give any army an edge in the battlefield, Which Indian Army is interested in procurement at least for its special forces.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copy right strikes