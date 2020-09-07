Why Riyadh and Abu Dhabi snub Islamabad over Kashmir issue

| By

SOURCE: Anirudh Tyagi / TNN BLOG

Since the abrogation of article 370 and 35-A, Pakistan has been complaining that the world has turned a deaf ear to India’s actions in Kashmir. They were shocked when their closest allies including the United Arab Emirates and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – decided to either side with India or stay silent. Late last year when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invited foreign ministers of both the countries, it appeared that things would be altered.

So was that happened?

Not much. In a meeting, Islamabad put forward that Saudi Arabia led OIC should arrange a preliminary meet of its foreign ministers, where Islamabad could explain to the Arab world its position on Kashmir.

But in return, no blander statement was issued from Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. Except for Islamabad, no one expected much, but yes it was an impeccable photoshoot for the leaders of three countries. Since then Pakistan is pressing hard on Saudi Arabia to have a preliminary session of OIC foreign minister on Kashmir, but every time Riyadh snubs Islamabad’s request.

However Saudi/UAE tilt towards India remain the same? In TV talk shows and from columnists one hears that ours is a dog-eat-dog world where countries care only about markets and trade, not moral imperatives. No one cares about the poor (Pakistan). This explanation is partly, but not wholly, true.

Then what the complete truth behind the curtains which constantly keep Riyadh and Abu Dhabi away from Kashmir issue.

Financial close proximity and warm relations with India

1) India’s growing economic influence, the sophistication of the Indian workforce, and Saudi-India cooperation in counter-terrorism and military matters resulted in Pakistan’s de-hyphenation from India more than a decade ago. In 2016, the Saudi king personally conferred upon Narendra Modi the King Abdulaziz Sash (Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian award).

2) Most recently when Kashmir went into the lockdown after the abrogation of article 350 and 35A, Crown Prince MBS vowed to invest $100 billion in India by 2021 contrary to what he promised to invest a sum of $20 billion in Pakistan. The difference shows the different size of the two economies. The latest available stats show Pak-Saudi trade in 2017-’18 at $7.5 billion while India-Saudi trade in the same year was $27.5 billion. Remittances from Indian workers in 2018 were $12.2 billion, whereas Pakistani workers were just $4.9 billion.

3) UAE showed even less concern than Saudi Arabia. The UAE’s ambassador to India, Ahmad Al Banna, supported India’s stance on Kashmir by quoting it an internal administrative matter. Then, on Aug 24 just like Saudi Arabia UAE awarded Narendra Modi its highest civilian honour, the Order of Zayed. This made Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani cancel his scheduled visit to the UAE.

Advocating democracy and elections

1) It’s not just about India, the core reason why Saudi and UAE would never support Pakistan on Kashmir because the kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a monarchy run by the House of Saud while the UAE is an autocracy run by sheikhs from different Emirati tribes. One becomes ruler and head of state not on electoral merit, but because of ranks at birth. People not allowed to express their will, advocating democracy is a punishable crime, and protest is quashed well before it can reach the streets. Just imagine what would happen if Saudi Arabia and UAE start advocating the rights of Kashmiris. The very next question from the world will be what about democracy at home?

2) However, we must not conclude that Riyadh is completely disintegrated or less interested in Kashmir. There seems to be a new kind of proxy war played by Saudi and Iran. Both the countries trying their level best to influence their brand of Islam onto Kashmiris. Funds for mosques, madrasas, and preachers are pumping into the valley in an ample amount.

Tehran’s backing of Kashmiri Shias

The recent strong rebuke to India from Iran’s supreme leader was presumably to bolster Iran’s standing with Kashmiri Shias – although it could also have been an expression of displeasure at India’s de facto acquiescence to US-led sanctions on Iran. This rebuked stand of Iran on Kashmir and nadir relationship with India further parted away Saudi and UAE from Kashmir’s issue.

Shah Mehmood’s open revolt against the Kingdom for its lack of support on Kashmir

However, last but not the least the relationship between the Kingdom and Islamabad went haywire last month when Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi openly rebuked the Kingdom of its lack of support and keenness on Kashmir issue and threatened it to form a separate group of like-minded Islamic countries who are ready to stand with Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir. This kind of rants was not taken well by Riyadh, resulting in deepening the crack between two age-old allies and taking Saudi Arabia and UAE far more away on Kashmir issue. Thereafter to protect its face Shah Mehmood refutes his statements which he had made, but till then damage has already been done.

So will Saudi Arabia and UAE ever support Pakistan on Kashmir. Well, for now, its to early to say anything. However if Pakistan continues with this kind of social attitude, no one can expect much from the Arab world.