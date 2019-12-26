Why are you interfering in civilian matters?: Owaisi criticises Army Chief over his comments on CAA protests

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hit out at Army Chief General Bipin Rawat after the latter commented on the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that “leadership is not about leading people in an inappropriate direction”.

“Right to protest is a Constitutional right. All these are civilian matters. By making such statements, he undermining the government. He is pointing fingers at the government. If violence takes place, you have the police, paramilitary forces; not the Army. Why are you interfering in civilian matters?” Owaisi said at a press conference.

He further said that the Army Chief’s statement on students’ protests is wrong. “His statement undermines the Modi government. Our Prime Minister writes on his website that as a student he participated in protests during Emergency. Then, according to Army Chief’s statement that was also wrong,” the Hyderabad MP said.

“Leaders are not those who lead people in an inappropriate direction. As we are witnessing in a large number of universities and colleges, students the way they are leading masses&crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership,” Rawat said earlier in the day.

Owaisi also hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat over the latter’s remarks that “India is a Hindu society, irrespective of religions and diversity”.

“It is the RSS’ mentality that this beautiful country should have only one religion. That will not be possible as long we have the Constitution,” Owaisi said.

Bhagwat had on Wednesday said in Hyderabad that “the son of mother India, irrespective of what language he speaks, which religion he practices, whether he follows any form of worship or not, is a Hindu… The traditional thought of India is to move ahead together… People say we are ‘Hindutvawadi’. Our country has traditionally been ‘Hindutvawadi’… For the Sangh, all 130 crore people of India are a Hindu society…”