Why an IAF Air Marshal and his wife fought just before Balakot air strike

When he was given the green signal for the Balakot air strikes on 18 February last year, eight days before the operation, Air Marshal Hari Kumar, the air officer commanding-in-chief (AOC-in-C) of the Western Air Command, was preparing for his retirement by month-end. This meant that all the planning for the air strikes had to be undertaken amid packing and farewell parties. Such was the secrecy that everything had to look normal and no programmes could be changed — officers involved could not even take their spouses into confidence, which put Kumar in a pickle.

On 25 February, hours before the air strikes were launched, the Air Marshal and his wife attended a formal dinner hosted by then IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa at the Air Force mess near the PM’s residence in Delhi, where 80 other senior officers were also present.

While the Air Marshal and the IAF chief had the air strikes on their mind, Kumar’s wife was worried about different things.

A dream project of hers — a special school for IAF personnel’s children — was being inaugurated the next day at Chandigarh, and she was supposed to attend the event with her husband. The fact that her husband was attending as well meant they could use the IAF plane to reach Chandigarh.

On the way back from the dinner, when his wife reminded him that they had to leave the next day, he told her he would have to stay back for a meeting. Upset, she left for Chandigarh on her own — without the IAF plane.

However, she came to know the truth soon enough, as she switched on the TV around 9 am on 26 February and saw reports about the air strikes. She immediately called up her husband, saying the strikes had happened in the sector he oversaw. To this, a relieved Air Marshal Kumar told her that that was the reason why he could not accompany her. Her anger vanished and Mrs Kumar was ecstatic to know her husband was involved in the Balakot strikes.