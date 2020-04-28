WHO map shows Ladakh’s Aksai Chin as part of China

SOURCE: MONEY CONTROL

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reportedly shown parts of Ladakh as Chinese territory. The health organisation’s website shows the Aksai Chin region as a part of China with a dotted line and colour code. Furthermore, the WHO map also marks Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with dotted lines, suggesting it as a disputed territory. Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the rest of India are marked in different colour codes.

While several United Nations (UN) maps have shown parts of Kashmir as ‘disputed’ territory in the past, this is probably the first time that Ladakh and J&K are shown in different colour codes than the rest of India.