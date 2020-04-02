When Rakesh Sharma told Indira Gandhi India looks ‘Saare Jahan se Achcha’

SOURCE: SIFY

On April 2, 1984, India launched its first space mission and Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian in Space. Sharma had a brief conversation with the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and when Indira Gandhi asked Sharma how did India look from the Space, Sharma said, “Saare jahan se achcha”. On the 36th anniversary of this major feat, the Congress shared the video on its Twitter handle as a throwback.

In 1982, Rakesh Sharma was selected for the mission which was jointly undertaken by Isro and the Soviet Intercosmos Space Programme.Soviet rocket Soyuz T-11 was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic. Sharma had spent 7 days 21 hours and 40 minutes on the Salyut 7 orbital station.

Sharma’s place of birth is Patiala in India’s Punjab province, where he was born on January 13, 1949. He was commissioned into the IAF in 1971, after he completed his training at the 35th National Defence Academy.

While he joined as a test pilot, his efforts and consistency over the years rose him to the post of Squadron Leader in 1984. He also became the IAF pilot to be selected for the joint manned space programme of the IAF and Soviet Union’s Interkosmos.

After returning from space, Sharma along with Malyshev and Strekalov, was awarded with the “Hero of the Soviet Union” title. To this date, he is the only Indian pilot to be conferred upon with the honour by Russia or the erstwhile USSR.

Sharma retired from the forces in 1987 at the rank of Wing Commander. He subsequently joined the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) — the state-owned defence manufacturer. In 2001, he retired from flying activities.

While speaking to a leading magazine last year, the decorated ex-IAF pilot said he is eagerly awaiting the execution of Gaganyaan mission in 2022 — when his record would be break as India would be sending their first manned mission to the space.