What is Pakistan’s Plans for August 5th ? first anniversary of scrapping of Art 370 !

| By

SOURCE: NARAYAN APTE/ FOR MY TAKE / IDRW.ORG

Selected Government of Imran Khan received a much-needed boost after Pakistani establishment agreed to the proposed plans of the Government to sponsor mass scale global protests on the first anniversary of the India scrapping of Art 370 and Art 35A in the former state of J&K in India after carrying out several rounds of meetings which were held by the Pakistani deep state and military establishment with their Civilian employees headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Lobby Groups in the United States and other major capitals of the world have been told to plan protests in front of Indian embassies but to COVID-19 restrictions in many countries, it has been now planned in some countries where restrictions to assemble will not be an issue. Lobby Groups will be bombarding fake sob stories from the Indian side of Kashmir in major liberal and pro-leftist publications around the world with active backing from Gulf-based media channels like Al Jazeera and Turkish state-owned media have been requested to run special programs on the day and Pakistani media have been issued military diktats to also keep Kashmir subject as the focus of the day.

Large scale demonstrations have also been planned in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) with many terror heads of the Pakistani backed Terrorist organizations will address the crowds and vow to liberate Kashmir from India with the key focus to recruit more youths to fight and get killed by Indian Army in Kashmir Valley.

Pakistani Think tanks who met Selected Pakistani Government officials and Ruling Military establishment have suggested by them to create Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against India, world over on the lines of BDS Israel which has become a proxy for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the United States and Europe. The B.D.S. against India according to the Pakistani think tanks is a movement that seeks to mobilize international economic and political pressure on India in solidarity with the Kashmiris.

While nitty-gritty of the BDS movement against India is yet to be out in the open but demands will be to issue calls for countries, businesses, and universities to sever ties with India unless it meets few demands. To make it a widely acceptable world over and in India too, it might be made into Islamophobic issue and one of the key demands will be to make India vacate Kashmir Valley or for complete restoration of Art 370 and Art35A. Other demands may include clear paths for illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims in India to get citizenship of the country by scrapping CAA and NRC Acts which might find wide-scale support from the leftists and Islamists in India, who had engineered deadly Delhi riots in name of Anti-CAA protests against present government.

Disclaimer : Articles published under ” MY TAKE ” are articles written by Guest Writers and Opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. IDRW.ORG is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of IDRW.ORG and IDRW.ORG does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same. article is for information purposes only and not intended to constitute professional advice .

Article by NARAYAN APTE/, cannot be republished Partially or Full without consent from Writer or idrw.org