Weapons supplier of Khalistan outfit nabbed in Haridwar

| By

SOURCE: TNN

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UPATS) arrested an arms trader, who was a key weaponry supplier of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), from Haridwar on Saturday. The initial probe and scrutiny of his call details revealed he was in touch with some people in Pakistan.

UPATS officials said Punjab Police had shared information about arms supplier Ashish Singh’s movement in UP last week. “Working on the lead, we arrested Ashish Singh from Tikri on Jadugar road in Civil Lines area of Haridwar. He is accused of attempt to murder, rioting with deadly weapons, criminal conspiracy and harbouring offenders from Punjab in 2018,” said officials.

ATS is probing his supply channel and chains in UP.Another ATS official privy to the probe said, “Ashish is considered to be the right hand of KLF chief Gugni Grewal aka Harmeet Singh and the main supplier of weapons to the force. Ashish also has a role in murder of RSS and Shiv Sena workers.”Punjab Police had traced one Sukhpreet Singh of Monga in Punjab after KLF chief Harmeet was killed in Pakistan on January 27, 2020 by a local gang over some alleged financial disputes in drug smuggling. Sukhpreet revealed details about Ashish’s role and location.

ADG ATS, D K Thakur, said “Ashish was also named in other cases, including illegal liquor sale.

He came in touch with KLF chief while he was locked up in Patiala jail. Ashish supplied 10 pistols to KLF chief. We are tracing the arms procurement channels of Ashish. We arrested Ashish on the information of Punjab police while hunt is on to trace his accomplices in Uttar Pradesh.”