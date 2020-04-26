‘We want peace, we don’t want coronavirus’: Naga women refuse entry to Assam Rifles personnel

| By

SOURCE: ANI

The Assam Rifles and Manipur security personnel headed for Kashung village in Kamjong district of Manipur were forced to retreat to Imphal after the Naga women protested their entry into the village, shouting “We want peace, we don’t want Coronavirus”. As the green hills in Manipur reverberated with the echoes of the voice of hundreds of women demanding peace amid heavy rainfall, security forces of the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, who were headed for Kashung village in Kamjong district of the state, decided to make a retreat to Imphal after stopping by at Kasom Khullen police station, sources said.

“We want peace, we don’t want Coronavirus,” shouted the hundreds of women holding torches at Nungshit Haibi, Hongbei junction (Chongdan Junction) in Kamjong district, Manipur. They stood guard against the entry of Assam Rifles and state security forces into their village.

This was despite an agreement that was signed between the Manipur Police and civil society members on April 25 evening.

The meeting between the representatives of Manipur Police, led by IGP IK Muivah, and representatives of various leading social organisations on April 25 afternoon decided to avoid the crisis and opted for mutual understanding.

S, Milan, General Secretary of United Naga Council (UNC), said, “After seeing the problem here the UNC, Naga women and some senior leaders arrived here to solve the problem. After a detailed discussion and taking into consideration everyone’s interest the issue has been solved.”

The security forces decided to cut short their move to Kashung village and return to Imphal on Saturday following an agreement with Naga members after the former proposed that they will stop by at Kasom Khullen Police station and return to Imphal.