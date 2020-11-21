We believe in ‘Akhand Bharat’, Karachi will be part of India one day: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

In a strong pitch for ‘Akhand Bharat’, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said one day Karachi will be part of India. Fadnavis gave this statement to PTI when he was asked about an incident in Mumbai where a Shiv Sena worker asked the owner of a sweet shop to drop the word ‘Karachi’ from the shop’s name because it is a Pakistani city.

We believe in ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India) and we believe that one day Karachi will be part of India, he had said.

We believe in ‘Akhand Bharat’: Fadnavis

On Thursday, an activist from Shiv Sena ordered the owner of the reputed Karachi Sweets in Bandra to change its name to something more Indian or Marathi.

Embarrassed by the incident Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut made it clear that it was not the “official stand” of the party.

“Karachi Sweets and Karachi Bakery have been in Mumbai for 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan. It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now…It’s not the Shiv Sena’s official stance,” Raut said.

Earlier this month, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the region from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Gilgit-Baltistan an integral part of India adding that it’s under the illegal occupation of Pakistan currently.

PoK under Pakistan’s illegal occupation: Rajnath Singh

Taking to Twitter Singh said: “Gilgit-Baltistan is under illegal occupation by Pakistan and is now going to make it a state on which our government has said in two words that from PoK to Gilgit-Baltistan is an integral part of India.”

The Defence Minister had earlier said that the Modi government will change the face of Jammu and Kashmir with its development works so much that people from PoK will demand to be part of India.

Earlier, the Parliament has also passed a resolution that Pok is part of India.