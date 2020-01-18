We back india on CAA, NRC and Kashmir: Hungarian foreign minister

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

Hungary stands firmly with India on the recent decisions taken by the Modi administration. The Hungarian foreign minister, in an exclusive conversation with India Today, asked the international community to stop “preaching” to India on the issues of Kashmir, Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) or National Register of Citizens (NRC).

To a question on what his government’s views were on the recent legislations in India, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called the decisions “internal” to India and said that countries should stop “lecturing” India. He said, “We look at these decisions as purely internal and domestic issues of India that is why we do not comment. We leave it to the Indians. We are not a country like some others who think that it would be their homework, not govern themselves but other countries as well. We don’t like that approach when countries try to educate and lecture others.”

“My position is that if a government makes good decisions then the people will re-elect them and if a government makes bad decisions then the people will not re-elect them. We should leave it to the Indians to decide,” he added.

India has been reaching out to various countries and regional blocs to explain their position and reasons for the critical decisions taken by the government. The most recent effort was to take fifteen foreign envoys to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to apprise them of the situation on the ground.

When asked if Hungary would want to send its envoy as part of the EU group on a future trip to the valley, his prompt answer was in the negative.

“We did not put any request to travel to Kashmir. My ambassador is here to manage the bilateral relationship and enhance that. A visit to that given region is not part of our bilateral relations in any way,” said Péter Szijjártó.

Earlier on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Péter Szijjártó where the Hungarian minister reiterated his country’s endorsement for India’s bid as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“We had agreed about that last year when he was in Budapest. We not only support India’s membership to the UNSC but also to the ECOSOC bid,” he told India Today.

The two sides also discussed matters of economic ties. Hungary has looked at ‘Make in India’ in a very positive light, the minister said. While there are major Indian investors in Hungary, Budapest is looking at coming to India as well.

In one of the major surveillance bids, Hungary won the tender for installing CCTV cameras for Delhi Police.

“Some Hungarian companies just entered your country in the technology and IT sector. One of them just won the tender to install CCTVs at the new Mumbai airport and also won the tender to install cameras for the Delhi Police in the city… We don’t know the goal of the police but they are supposed to enhance security. If something happens, these cameras help in investigations,” he said.

On the issue of the heightened tensions between Iran and the US, the foreign minister said that it was important to contain the situation since it could destabilise the region which has a direct impact on Europe.

Péter Szijjártó, who belongs to the right-wing anti-migration party, said, “We are definitely interested in easing the tensions because whatever happens in the Middle East has a direct impact on Europe. Any security risk there concludes in further migratory wave into Europe which is enormous security threat to our continent.”

Hungary is also looking at sharing technology in the sphere of water management, where their expertise is unparalleled.

“Water management is such an area where Hungary is widely recognised and respected for its technologies and skill, including water purification and waste water treatment. We can offer that in case India wants such kind of experience,” he said.

On climate change, Hungary hopes that India will take up a leadership role and pave the way forward. The minister emphasised, “We see the role of India very positively. We see that India will be a champion in this regard and decide the pace to fight climate change successfully.”