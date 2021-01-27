‘We are farmers, not terrorists’: Khalistanis hold protest outside Indian embassy in Washington DC

Khalistan supporters held a protest outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC in support of the protest against farm laws in India. Carrying Khalistan flag and placards saying “we are farmers, not terrorists”, the Khalistanis raised slogans against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

This comes after tens of thousands of protesters clashed with police in multiple places in the national capital and hoisted a religious flag from the rampart of Red Fort.

In another shocking incident, the Khalistanis raised Khalistan flag at the Indian Embassy in Rome, Italy.

In the video, shared by Asianet, the walls of the Indian Embassy in Rome can be seen painted with “Khalistan Zindabad” slogan.

The news report also claimed that torn copies of the Indian constitution were thrown on the floor by the Khalistanis.