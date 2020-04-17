We are continuously monitoring social networking sites, 08 FIR registered so far: Cyber Police

SOURCE: KASHMIR MEDIA

Cyber Police Station Kashmir receives lot of reports regarding misuse of social media sites particularly Facebook, Twitter and Instagram besides other by the miscreants with fake and anonymous names.

The Cyber Police Kashmir is monitoring all the profiles and the content being uploaded by the users. Cyber Police Station is also exploring the possibilities of invoking all the appropriate provisions of law available against such users. The anonymity of the profiles of users is of no defence and we can track them and bring them to face the law. Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has also started awareness programme to aware the general public for best use of social media.

Whenever, any information with regard to misuse of social media is observed, a prompt response/action is taken by the Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone. On 14.04.2020, a fake news was uploaded on facebook wherein a morphed picture of Lalchowk Gantaghar Srinagar has been shown with a flag of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. After registering a case accused was immediately identified and arrested.

During the recent monitoring and patrolling of various Social Media platforms some of the users were found posting fake news, fake documents, incriminating / hateful posts and posts to glorify terrorists or promote terrorist’s ideologies by using fake identity. These kinds of posts not only destabilize the social fabric and disturb order in the society, but also escalate terrorist activities.

On the identification of such posts, action under relevant sections of law was initiated and FIRs were registered at various Police Stations and Cyber Police Station of Kashmir Zone, Srinagar respectively.

In the recent past 8 FIRs have been registered and 06 accused have been arrested, out of them 01 stands bailed out while as other identified/wanted accused are yet to be arrested & efforts are on to arrest them.