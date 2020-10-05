Waste mgmt plant to come up 10 km from IAF station

| By

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

A Jalandhar-based firm has been allotted the contract to construct a solid waste management plant, 10 km from the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Ambala Cantonment.

The Cantonment Board will provide the land to the firm, which will construct the plant at an estimated cost of Rs 14.9 lakh. The development assumes significance as the IAF had recently approached the state government, seeking measures to lift the open garbage dump at Jadaut village, which is in proximity to the airbase and attracted wild birds.

The IAF apprehended serious damage to aircraft in case of a collision with wild birds.

The matter was raised in the Lok Sabha recently, following which the IAF was told the garbage dump had already been shifted, while the process to construct a solid waste management plant had been initiated.

Earlier, all six families into the pigeon breeding business were shifted from the vicinity of the airbase and the ban on kite flying and private drones has been extended from 3 km to 4 km radius of the IAF statio