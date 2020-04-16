Viral Video Shows Pakistan PM Imran Khan ‘crying For Nation’; Netizens Unsparing

| By

SOURCE: Republicworld

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a viral video of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing rounds on social media. The video claims that Imran Khan is sitting in a lawn with a rosary in his hand and is sad and crying over the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. But later once the video nears the end a new twist is added. Here is the video below.

Netizens react

Reacting to the video netizens have expressed their views over why was Khan crying.

When world bank don’t give u loan

???? ?????? ????? ?? ??? ??? ?? ??? ???? ?

He cried for debt waiver to IMF. IMF waived 25 countries loan except Pakistan

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan approached 6,000 after 272 new infections were reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday as Prime Minister Imran Khan extended the ongoing lockdown until the end of this month to fight the pandemic. The number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 5,988, with 272 new cases and 11 deaths during the last 24 hours.