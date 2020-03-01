Viral photo from Delhi communal riots used by Islamic State to incite Muslims, calls for Jihad against India

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The viral image of a Muslim man being beaten by a Hindu mob during communal riots in North-East Delhi has been used by the Islamic State in a poster where it justifies retaliatory violence. The terrorist organisation has urged Muslims to unite and join their cause.

The picture which went viral on social media was clicked by a photographer from Reuters with the caption “A Muslim man is being beaten by pro-CAA supporters in Delhi”.This comes after IS launched a magazine featuring the image of Supreme Court advocate Mehmood Pracha urging Muslims to reject the idea of nationalism and join the Caliphate instead.

Meanwhile, the security agencies are monitoring Telegram channels of IS. The IS has always used such images and videos to recruit Islamic radicals and foment trouble by inciting the minority community.India, on the other hand, maintains that the Muslims have never been radicalized and that terror in the country has always been exported from Pakistan.

IS module busted in Jaffrabad

Last year in December, Delhi’s Jaffrabad was stunned when NIA carried out raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on IS-inspired module and arrested five people including engineering student. The group was planning to carry out blasts and top political leadership in the country.The mastermind of the module was identified as Mufti Mohammed Suhail, a resident of Delhi’s Jaffrabad who used to work in a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district.During the raids, NIA recovered 134 mobile phone SIM cards, 112 alarm clocks and over 25 kg of chemicals were recovered to make remote-controlled bombs.

Apart from this, a fabricated rocket launcher and 13 pistols were also seized. According to an NIA official, the group was planning to carry out fidayeen attacks.

Delhi riots

Delhi was engulfed by communal violence on Sunday after which it escalated. The groups protesting for and against the new citizenship law attacked each other with sticks, swords and even pistols.

Over 500 rounds were fired and shops and vehicles were burnt with rioters roaming on the streets turning the whole area into a war zone.An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain has been accused by the family of slain Intelligence Bureau (IB) official of instigating the riots in one of the worst-affected areas Chand Bagh which led to the official’s death.

Booked on murder charges and suspended from the party, Hussain is reportedly missing and search to locate him is on.