Vintage mortar bomb destroyed by Indian Army in Tawang

SOURCE: NorthEast Today

The Indian Army, on Wednesday, destroyed a vintage mortar bomb that has been found by a villager from Shyo Village in Tawang. The bomb was found to be half-buried on a mountain slope which was in close proximity to the Tawang Monastery.

On receiving information from the civil administration, the Indian Army swung into action and the Headquarters 190 Mountain Brigade dispatched a bomb disposal team to the site to neutralize the ordinance.

After assessing the situation the team destroyed the bomb in-situ.

The operation was undertaken swiftly by the disposal team, ensuring no loss of life and property or any collateral damage.