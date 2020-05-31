Video on incident on borders are not authenticated: Indian Army

Indian Army has said, the contents of a video being circulated on social media on an incident on the borders are not authenticated. It said, the attempt to link it with the situation on the Northern borders is malafide and currently, no violence is happening.

Indian Army strongly condemned attempts to sensationalize issues impacting national security. It requested media not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders. Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries.