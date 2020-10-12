Video of a kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by goes viral

If you’re searching for a feel-good video, then you shouldn’t miss this clip of a little boy saluting the Indo Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) troops in Ladakh. What makes the video an interesting watch is how quickly the kid learns the correct way of saluting, after a solider teaches him how to do so. Chances are the clip will leave you with a smile on your face.

The clip shared on the official Twitter profile of ITBP shows the kid named Namgyal standing beside a road in Chushul, Ladakh as the troops pass by.

Taken by an ITBP officer, the video shows the boy saluting the soldiers. Following which one army man teaches him the correct way and he promptly carries out the gesture without a flaw

“Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning,” reads the caption alongside the video.

