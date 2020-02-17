VEM Technologies plans to build company-designed aircraft by 2027: Managing Director

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

In an Interview, Venkat Raju, Managing Director of VEM Technologies has said the company aims to be Lockheed Martin of India and plans to build a completely company-designed aircraft by 2027 to move into aerospace manufacturing after providing Avionics & Software, Electro-Optics & Rf & Microwave Connectors for both BrahMos and Akash missile system in India.

Hyderabad-based VEM Technologies that provide Aerospace, Defence and Homeland Security systems solutions are also working with DRDO on the development of the MPATGM Anti-Tank Missile system and recently also showcased Ajita Short Range Air Defense system concept in lines of NASAMS at recently concluded DefExpo 2020.

VEM Technologies also manufactures Centre fuselage of the LCA-Tejas Mk1/Mk1A and also is interested in becoming part of the supply chain for upcoming Tejas Mk2-MWF and AMCA fighter jet projects with more outsourcing being planned by HAL and ADA of this upcoming fighter jet programs.

Raju did not reveal which type of aircraft his company plans to develop, but at Aero India 2019 some of his officials had told idrw.org reporter that they are interested in the manufacturing of small civilian and business jets.

