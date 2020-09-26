Vacate entire PoK, India asks PaK at UNGA

SOURCE: India Blooms News Service

India categorically asked Pakistan at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to vacate the entire Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) as that is the only dispute left and said it should abjure its moral, financial and material support to terrorism in order to become a ‘’normal country.’’

Exercising the Right to Reply after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the UNGA on Friday raked up Kashmir and indulged in anti-India diatribe, India in a strongly-worded statement described the Pakistan Prime Minister’s speech as ‘’lies, misinformation and war-mongering.’’

Mijito Vinito, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, while reading out India’s statement, said Pakistan should vacate all those areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir it is illegally occupying.

“The only dispute left in Kashmir relates to the part of Kashmir that is still under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to vacate all those areas that it is in illegal occupation of,” Vinito said.

Vinito had on Friday walked out of the Assembly hall as the Pakistan Prime Minister addressed the UNGA virtually and as usual raked up Kashmir and indulged in anti-India diatribe.

The statement reaffirmed that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an ‘’integral and inalienable’’ part of India and the legislation brought in there is India’s internal matter.

“The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. The rules and legislation brought in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are strictly internal affairs of India.’’

The Pakistan Prime Minister had said in his address that India must rescind the August 5, 2019, ruling that removed Article 370 from Kashmir.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, T S Tirumurti, tweeted immediately after Imran Khan’s address and described it a ‘’new diplomatic low’’. He also said the Pakistan Prime Minister’s address was ‘’another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, war mongering.’’