Uttarakhand govt mulls slashing call rates for satellite phones in border areas

| By

SOURCE: ENS

After raising the issue of high call rates of satellite phones distributed at border areas of Uttarakhand by residents, the state government is mulling to slash the call rates. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the state government is aware of the problems faced by residents of border areas. “We are very much aware of the issue faced by our border residents in this regard. The matter is being handled and soon will be rectified,” said the CM.

After satellite phones were distributed in border areas Pithoragarh, Chamoli and Uttarkashi residents complained of inflated call rates per minute up to Rs 25-30. Earlier, the state government officials said that the call charges will be fixed at Rs 12 per minute and an SMS would also cost the same amount.

International calls and SMS rates have been fixed at Rs 260 per minute and Rs 260 per SMS. According to the sources, 200-300 satellite phones will be distributed in border areas. Last month, 49 villages in Pithoragarh district along the China and Nepal were equipped with satellite phones amidst ongoing border tensions. The locals, however, say that this is not sufficient and robust infrastructure is need to tackle the problem.

Uttarakhand border villages are compelled to use Nepalese Sim cards due to no or poor availability of Indian network providers including government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Receding population on Uttarakhand-Nepal-China border has become a source of worry for Indian security forces amidst increasing border tensions with Nepal.

According to reports of Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Commission total 14 villages have become totally empty since 2011 while in many parts population have declined ‘significantly’.