Uttarakhand government asks to build 3 Air Force landing grounds

| By

SOURCE: NEWSCLICK

The situation on the border between India and China has not been clamped down yet. As promised, China was to withdraw its troops, but it has not done yet. Meanwhile, India is on alert, the Uttarakhand government has now proposed that the Air Force should build at least three landing grounds in the state. So that there is no problem in delivering goods to the border in difficult times.

The Uttarakhand government has said that the Indian Air Force should build three modern airstrips in Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh areas. Last year, there was an approach from the Air Force. Now state CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has written a letter to the Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in this regard. The airstrip in Uttarkashi, there has been a lot of activity in the last few weeks and it has been made almost operational. It is very important according to the state and the border.

In view of the present situation, the Air Force has activated 8 new landing spots in Arunachal Pradesh. So that materials and soldiers can easily reach the areas adjacent to the border. On the other hand, continuous work is going on in the Ladakh region, in which Daulat Beg Oldi is the most important.