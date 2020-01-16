USD 26 bn defence production turnover target by 2025: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the government has set a target of achieving a turnover of USD 26 billionby 2025 in defence production as India cannot remain dependent on arms import forever. The government has taken several steps to support the private sector to boost indigenous defence manufacturing, Singh said after flagging off the 51st K-9 Vajra-T gun at the Larsen and Toubro’s (L&T) Armoured Systems Complex at Hazira here in Gujarat.

“India cannot remain dependent on arms import. We have set a target of achieving a turnover of USD 26 billionby 2025 in the defence production. This involves an investment of USD 10 billion in this sector and generation of two-three million employment opportunities,” he said addressing the gathering.

Singh noted that participation of private sector in defence manufacturing was negligible in the past.