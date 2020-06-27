US to provide fighter jet training for India, Japan and Australia at Guam base

SOURCE: USA DEFENSE NEWS

With an eye on aggressive Chinese behavior, U.S. has now taken it upon itself to conduct fighter jet training sessions for India, Japan, and Australia at one of its biggest military bases in the Pacific Ocean. The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2021 has sought fighter jet training detachments for India, Japan, and Australia in Guam. The NDAA 2021 was introduced in the US Senate on Thursday.

The decision comes around 6 months after US Defense Secretary Mark Esper signed an MOU with Singapore Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen for the latter to set up a similar pilot training detachment in Guam.

The bill emphasizes on the Pacific Deterrence Initiative of the US Military and to focus more resources on the Indo-Pacific region.

Furthermore, the act proposes the procurement of 48 Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASMs), to be deployed in the Indo-Pacific region.

NDAA also seeks acceleration in the effort to establish F-35A operating locations forward in the Indo-pacific region.