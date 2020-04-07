US President Donald Trump hints at ‘retaliation’ if India doesn’t send coronavirus drug Hydroxychloroquine

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

US President Donald Trump, on Monday, hinted at a possible ‘retaliation’ if India does not lift the hold on the export of Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug used in the treatment of coronavirus patients. Speaking from the White House during the coronavirus briefing, Trump said that he saw no reason why India would hold on the US order.

“I spoke to him (PM Modi), Sunday morning and I said we appreciate it that you are allowing our supply (of Hydroxychloroquine) to come out. If he doesn’t allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn’t there be?” Trump said.

During an earlier call with PM Modi, Trump had requested the Indian Prime Minister to consider the release of the order for the US.

“I didn’t hear that that was his (Modi) decision. I know that he stopped it for other countries I spoke to him yesterday, very very good talk, and we’ll see whether or not that stays I wouldn’t be surprised if he would you know because India’s does very well with the United States,” Trump said.

“After call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for hydroxychloroquine,” Trump announced.

India still cautious over the use of Hydroxychloroquine

Meanwhile, India continued to maintain its reservations over the effectiveness of Hydroxychloroquine in countering novel coronavirus. Union Health Ministry, on Monday, said that there is limited evidence on the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine to deal with COVID-19.

“We have allowed the use of Hydroxychloroquine for healthcare workers dealing with COVID-19 patients or high-risk contacts of the patients though there is limited evidence of its efficacy. There is not sufficient evidence to use it at the community level,” Aggarwal said in a press conference in the national capital.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended that Hydroxychloroquine tablets should be used only for healthcare workers.

Coronavirus numbers in the US mount:

The United States recorded 1,150 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, AFP news agency reported quoting Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker. According to the Johns Hopkins tracker, there are more than 366,000 cases of new coronavirus in the United States and the total number of deaths are 10,783.