US-India to work together on 5G technology, says Donald Trump

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

President Donald Trump on his second-day visit to India, said that the US and India held discussions on 5G technology and its importance during bilateral talks between both the countries. Stressing on the importance of secure 5G wireless network, Trump said, “The need for this emerging technology to be a tool for freedom, progress, prosperity, and not to do anything with where it could be even conceived as a conduit for suppression and censorship.”

According to an estimate, in the coming 10 years, India will become the second-largest market in the world in terms of 5G technology and no country including the US wants to let this opportunity go by hand. 5G technology will play an important role in uplifting the economy of the country in the near future and the countries who fail to upgrade the technology will lag behind in the global market.

US is making all possible effort to make an edge in the 5G technology but at present, China is far ahead of the US in this term, therefore the US wants to give strong competition to China in this regard.

Chinese company Huawei currently has the strongest infrastructure attached to it. The US has imposed various restrictions on Huawei accusing it of spying, however, Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegation.

The US wants to work closely with India in the field of 5G so that it can lead the market.

The Indian government is also making efforts for deploying 5G technology in the country and several meeting has been done with the vendors to discuss the broad roadmap for trials.