Upgraded LCA-Tejas Mk1 Full Mission Simulator (FMS) ready

Full Mission Simulator (FMS) for LCA Mk-I with recent upgradations and changes on the aircraft is all set to be delivered to the Air force Station, Sulur which has the first Squadron of LCA-Tejas Mk1 which has been used to train new generation fighter pilots. Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Air Command, visited ADE on 10 June 2020 was briefed on the upgraded LCA simulator, and also was seen flying the FMS.

ADA Chief has promised deliveries of the Upgraded LCA-Tejas Mk1 Full Mission Simulator (FMS) to AFS, Sulur will happen soon and IAF has started process to set up desired facilities for installation of the FMS.

