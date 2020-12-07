Upgraded Akash missile fine tuned for high Altitude Terrain

| By

SOURCE: THE HINDU

The Indian Air Force successfully test-fired the Akash Missiles at Suryalanka test firing range in Andhra Pradesh during the Combat Guided Weapons Firing 2020 exercise to practise different engagement scenarios during conflicts to shoot down enemy planes.

It has been recently upgraded with a seeker to neutralise targets with less effort than before, with the upgraded version capable of engaging with targets at very high altitude locations too.

Manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), designed and developed by the DRDO, Akash is one of the most successful, indigenously made missiles inducted into the Indian Army and Air Force. The missile has the capability to engage aerial threats upto the maximum range of 25 km and up to an altitude of 18 km, operating at a speed range of 1.8 to 2.5 Mach.

BDL, along with DRDO, is geared up for delivery of Akash Prime to Indian Army with seeker and high altitude capability. This capability to meet the user requirements has been achieved in a short span.