Unwarranted And Ill-informed: MEA Reacts to Justin Trudeau’s Remarks on Farmers Protest in India

| By

SOURCE: India.com.

Reacting to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks on farmers protest in Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that the comments are unwarranted and it is also best that diplomatic conversations aren’t misrepresented for political purposes.

“We’ve seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. These are unwarranted especially when pertaining to internal affairs of a democratic country. It’s also best that diplomatic conversations aren’t misrepresented for political purposes,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a statement.

The comments from India came hours after Trudeau said in a video message on Twitter that Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest.

“The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends and I know that is a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest,” Trudeau had said.

Giving a befitting reply to Trudeau, the MEA said that it is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes.

Notably, Trudeau was the first international leader to c0mment on farmer protests taking place in India. While speaking on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak (Gurpuruab), Trudeau raised the issue and said his country is “concerned” regarding the situation in India.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends,” he had said.