Until India frees the people of occupied Kashmir, Pakistan will not play against India: Pakistan Minister

| By

SOURCE: CRIC TRACKER

India and Pakistan cricket games are a treat to watch with competition reaching its extreme height. But, it’s been long that both the teams locked horns in a series across all the formats due to the political tension going on between the two countries. There were some debates going on if these two teams can play a cricket match against each other or not in the near future.

However, Pakistan minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has shut down all the debates with a controversial statement that has nothing to do with cricket. The Men in Green successfully brought international cricket back in their country as Sri Lanka played T20I and ODI series in 2019 followed by a Test series against the same nation.

After its conclusion, many of their former cricketers came out saying that Pakistan is a peaceful country that is fully geared up to host any international cricket series. They also urged to host the Asia Cup 2020 but India backed out saying that they will play on a neutral venue and not in Pakistan.

Pakistan Minister spills beans on India cricket again

Now, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has given quite a different angle to the same. She said that until India frees people of occupied Kashmir, it is not a good thing to play an international game against them. She added that India had created lots of barriers in an attempt to stop international cricket in their country. The Pakistan Minister also praised Bangladesh for touring Pakistan that quite helped them in bringing back international cricket to their country.

“India has created many barriers in our path and promoted false propaganda on all forums to stop international cricket in Pakistan. Until India frees the people of occupied Kashmir, any matches between the countries will rub salt into the wounds of Kashmiris. They honoured their commitment, and by sending their team, have supported us in reviving international cricket in the country. Together we have demonstrated to the world that we are a peaceful country,” Dr. Firdous Ashiq said as quoted by The Tribune.