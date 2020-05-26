‘Unprofessional’ Chinese Army used sticks, clubs with barbed wires and stones in face-off near Pangong Tso

| By

SOURCE: ANI

Even though the Chinese Army claims itself to be a professional force, its soldiers in a recent stand-off with the Indian forces in the Pangosg Tso lake area in Eastern Ladakh sector used sticks, clubs with barbed wires and stones to target Indian security forces’ soldiers there.

“The behaviour of the Chinese has been like the Pakistan-backed stone-pelters who use stones and sticks to target Indian security forces in the Kashmir valley. The Chinese troops came armed with sticks, clubs with barbed wires and stones in an area near the Pangong Tso lake during a face-off with Indian troops there,” sources told ANI here.

The sources said that during the face-off, the Chinese troops had numerical advantage but behaved like an “unprofessional Army” while showing undue aggression there towards the Indian troops there.Despite the fact that both the Indian and Chinese troops are equipped with assault rifles all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, bullets have not been fired in the Ladakh region since 1967 to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region.

Sources said during the recent face-off, the Chinese troops behaved like “typical bullies” as they surrounded the Indian troops from all sides with the ratio being heavily in their favour and arrived in the particular area like “locust swarms” using the better infrastructure on their side of the boundary.

“Contrary to the Chinese behaviour, the Indian side never uses such tactics to push back the Chinese from the areas under us except for the minor shoving and pushing incidents that keep taking place almost round the year,” they said.

The Chinese have come to the LAC with more than 5,000 troops in the current stand-off which started around May 5-6 earlier this month and has been there all along up to Sikkim.

The Chinese side used the garb of an exercise to amass troops on their side of the LAC and then quickly diverted them towards the Indian side. The Indian side has matched the troop levels of the Chinese side and is not allowing them to carry out any movement in multiple areas.

The Indian forces used their heavy-lift transport aircraft to transport troops from other high altitude areas to position troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector. The stand-off is likely to continue as the continuous efforts on the ground are not yielding much.