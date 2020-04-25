Unofficial rendering of AMCA with DSI Intakes surfaces

Unofficial rendering of India’s proposed 5th Generation AMCA fighter program one by Kuntal Biswas shows unique capabilities of the jet which is yet to come out in official channels. AMCA rendering features a diverterless supersonic inlet (DSI) air intake which also incorporates a 3D “bump” in front of the intake which has been confirmed by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) but yet to be seen in official rendering and scale model.

The final design of AMCA was to be frozen by mid of this year and Vem Technologies Private Limited from Hyderabad being tasked to develop a 1:1 scale model of the AMCA for RCS testing along with a ground testing aircraft for stress and vibration tests.

The second image shows AMCA flaunting four Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) Beyond Visual range missile in its Internal weapons bay and the third image below shows the cockpit layout of the AMCA as proposed by the ADA.

